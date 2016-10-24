Woman fined for keeping 26 dogs in ‘appalling conditions’

A woman has been banned from keeping dogs for three years after keeping them in what a judge described as “appalling conditions.”

ISPCA officers raided the home of Elizabeth Duncan in Co Donegal and found a total of 26 dogs in cramped conditions.

Duncan appeared at Letterkenny District Court on Monday charged with neglecting the health and welfare of an animal.

ISPCA inspector Kevin McGinley told the court he visited Duncan’s home at Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham on April 24th last.

Mr McGinley handed over photographs of the conditions in which the Golden Labrador dogs were kept. He found two adult male dogs, 12 female adults dogs and 12 pups.

He said there was not adequate space in which to breed dogs, saying there was enough space to breed only one or two dogs domestically.

Some of the pups were being kept in a shed which was five feet by three feet and had no water or natural light.

Health issues

The court had heard the dogs were being sold for up to €300 on the DoneDeal website but some had encountered health issues because they had not been properly vaccinated.

Judge Paul Kelly said it was obvious Duncan was not capable of keeping dogs.

“These are appalling conditions to keep dogs in. She is clearly not a suitable person for keeping animals if she keeps them in these conditions,” he said.

He banned Duncan from keeping dogs for three years and also fined her a total of €450 and ordered her to pay €2,002 costs to the ISPCA after finding her guilty of three counts under Section 12B of the Animal Health and Welfare Act of 2013.