Woman charged with fraud says money was ‘resting in my account’

A woman who was left almost half a million euro by her late husband in his will continued to claim social welfare benefits.

Margaret Friel claimed the social welfare benefits while she worked part-time between periods in 2011 and 2016.

When interviewed by investigators, Ms Friel said the money was simply “resting in her account.”

Ms Friel was charged with one count of failing to notify the Minister for Social Protection of her circumstances and two counts of making false statements.

Garda Harvey Maughan of the Special Investigations Unit of the Department of Social Protection gave evidence to Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal.

Bank card

He said a total of €16,812 had been overpaid to Ms Friel although the charges, brought by the Minister for Social Protection, referred to half of that or €8,072.

Garda Maughan said Ms Friel (61), had been left a total of £394,597 by her late husband in his will.

Although she did not have a bank card relating to the account into which the money was lodged, she was the only named person on the account and regularly made manual withdrawals.

When interviewed by gardaí, Ms Friel was very co-operative and said the cash was merely “resting in her account.”

Two sons

Frank Dorrian, solicitor for Ms Friel, of Windmill View, Letterkenny, said the money was always intended to be given to the two adult sons of the couple upon Mr Friel’s death.

He said the cash had since been divided amongst the couple’s two sons.

“The money has now been given to the sons and maybe that was the intention of the deceased but she should have told us the money was in her account,” Garda Maughan said.

Mr Dorrian told the court Mr and Mrs Friel had been separated for 32 years but that Ms Friel nursed her late husband before his death.

He said his client had no previous convictions.

He added that it was unfortunate she did not seek advice on the situation but stressed that she did not profit “enormously” from it.

Judge Paul Kelly said that he would apply the Probation Act.