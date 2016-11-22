Woman charged over fatal assault of partner in Roscrea

A woman (45) has been charged with assaulting her partner who was found dead in an apartment in Roscrea, Co Tipperary on Sunday morning.

Inga Ozolina (45), with an address at The Malt House, Roscrea, appeared in court in Thurles on Tuesday charged in connection with an incident at her home.

Audrius Pukas (40), originally from Lithuania but living at the same address, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called at 2.30am on Sunday. He had suffered “apparent stab wounds”, gardaí said.

The court heard Ms Ozolina is originally from Latvia but has lived in Roscrea for 11 years. She has two daughters, aged 22 and 24, who live in Latvia and Germany.

Det Garda Stuart Beattie told the court Ms Ozolina was arrested on Sunday in Roscrea and formally charged on Monday evening (in the presence of an interpreter) with assault causing harm .

In reply to the charge, she said: “I disagree with this charge. I did not assault this man. We did have a fight. I acted in self-defence.”

Gardaí objected to bail, with Det Garda Beattie saying the woman has no ties in Ireland and could be a flight risk. There may be “further, more serious charges” against her, he told the court.

Solicitor John Spencer, for the accused, said Ms Ozolina had lived in Roscrea and worked for the same employer for 11 years. “She would consider herself well settled here in Ireland and a member of the community.”

‘Harrowing’

There was “no fear” of his client committing any offence or interfering with any witness if granted bail, he said. “My client has been in the district court on matters that will be relevant to the trial later on, and the circumstances of the case.”

The matters to be heard will be “harrowing, from many points of view”, the solicitor said.

The accused has had “a lot of trouble brought on her by her domestic arrangements”, Mr Spencer told the court. “There are very extenuating circumstances in this case. My client will face her trial and give her account of what happened.”

She would probably lose her job if not granted bail, he said, and her employment is still open to her. “She has nowhere to go outside of Ireland. She has made her life in Ireland. She came here to work and has fulfilled that.”

Judge Elizabeth McGrath agreed to grant bail, on the accused’s own bond of €1,000 and an independent surety of €5,000, with a €2,000 cash element.

Conditions of bail are that she must not leave the jurisdiction; must surrender her passport and not apply for any more travel documentation; must sign on at Roscrea Garda station three times a week; and must not make any contact with any witnesses.

The judge remanded the accused in custody, with consent to bail, to appear at Nenagh District Court on December 22nd.