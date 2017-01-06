Woman appears in court over Drumcondra stabbing

A 33-year-old woman appeared in Dublin District Court on Friday to face assault and robbery charges after a woman was stabbed in the neck during a mugging in Dublin.

Laura Kenna, who is homeless, made no application for bail when she was brought to appear before Judge Anthony Halpin.

She is charged with assault causing harm to the woman, a 36-year-old civil servant, and robbing her of her handbag and her phone, at Lower Drumcondra Road on Tuesday evening.

The victim remains in hospital after suffering serious injuries during the alleged knife attack. She was stabbed in the neck while walking home from work with gardaí and locals coming to her assistance before being rushed to the Mater Hospital.

Ms Kenna, wearing a grey zip-up top, black shirt, blue jeans and runners remained silent as Det Sgt Ken Hoare told Judge Halpin that, “in reply to the charges after caution, she said ‘No’.”

Defence solicitor Daniel Hanahoe told the court he was aware gardaí intended to object to bail but, he added, a bail application was not being made.

Judge Halpin remanded her in custody to appear again at the same court on January 13th. She has not yet indicated how she will plead, and Judge Halpin noted from Det Sgt Hoare, that directions from the DPP have to be obtained.

Ms Kenna spoke quietly to her solicitor and said “nice one” as she was escorted from the courtroom.

The defendant was arrested in Dublin on Wednesday night shortly before 10pm. She was then detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.