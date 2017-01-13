Woman accused of Drumcondra assault sent to Central Mental Hospital

A 33-year-old woman, who is accused of assault and robbery charges after a woman was stabbed in the neck in Dublin, has been transferred to the Central Mental Hospital.

Homeless Laura Kenna made no application for bail when she was first brought to appear before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on January 6th last.

She is charged with assault causing harm to the woman, a 35-year-old civil servant, and robbing her of her handbag and her phone, at Lower Drumcondra Road on the evening of Jan 3rd last.

The victim was hospitalised after suffering serious injuries during the alleged attack. She alleges she was stabbed in the neck as she walked home from work . Gardai and locals came to her assistance and she was taken to the Mater Hospital.

The accused who was arrested the following day made no application for bail at her first hearing. She had been remanded in custody for a week to allow time for directions from the Director of Public Prosectutions to be obtained.

The case resumed on Friday, however, she was unable to attend.

Judge Halpin noted she had been transferred to the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum and he adjourned the case in her absence for two weeks.

At her first hearing, Det Sergeant Ken Hoare had told Judge Halpin that, “in reply to the charges after caution, she said ‘No’.”

It has been indicated that there will be a Garda objection to a bail application.