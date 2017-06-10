Woman (39) charged with murder of Gareth Hutch

A 39-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of Gareth Hutch in May 2016.

Regina Keogh, from Kings Inn Street, Dublin, was remanded in custody at a special hearing on Saturday morning.

Ms Keogh appeared in Dublin District Court where evidence was given of arrest, charge and caution.

Sgt Enda O’Sullivan told the court, Ms Keogh was arrested at 9.29am on Saturday morning. She was brought to Mountjoy Garda station where she was charged with murder.

Ms Keogh replied: “I didn’t do it. I didn’t murder anybody.”

Her solicitor asked that she be seen by a doctor as she is on a lot of medication.

Judge Michael Coghlan agreed to the request.

Ms Keogh has been remanded in custody to appear again on June 16th.

Gareth Hutch (35), a nephew of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch, died after he was shot outside the flat complex on North Cumberland Street in Dublin’s north inner city on May 24th, 2016.