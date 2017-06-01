Vandalism of de Valera’s grave ‘too serious’ for district court trial

The trial of a Dublin man accused of vandalising Eamon de Valera’s headstone is too serious to be heard at district court level, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has decided.

John Moore (57), of Cherrymount Crescent, Clontarf, is charged with causing criminal damage to the headstone of the former taoiseach and president on January 25th last at Glasnevin cemetery.

Judge Anthony Halpin granted the State’s application to drop a charge relating to unlawful possession of a hammer in connection with the alleged incident.

He also heard that the DPP has directed trial on indictment in relation to the criminal damage charge meaning it is to be heard in the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

Mr Moore asked, “Why is it so severe?”, adding that he was offering to plead guilty and he was willing to compensate for the damage.

As a condition of bail Mr Moore is banned from the graveyard and he said this “has been torture” as he has a child buried there.

Judge Halpin noted he had offered to plead guilty and explained to him that the DPP is an independent prosecution officer. He told Mr Moore she has decided that “this is a pretty serious offence that is why it is going to a judge and jury”.

He said the case was being adjourned for six weeks to allow time for the book of evidence to be completed.

Mr Moore was remanded on continuing bail.