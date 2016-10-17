Tyrone footballer had to be restrained after row in Temple Bar pub

Tyrone’s Cathal McCarron had to be restrained after getting into a row with staff at a Temple Bar pub, a court heard on Monday.

The footballer has pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, insulting and abusive behaviour at Anglesea Street in Dublin city-centre on May 12 last. The public order offence can result in a conviction, fine and a three-month sentence.

The court heard an irate McCarron had to be restrained by security staff before he was put of the Auld Dubliner pub, and he then became aggressive to gardaí called to deal with the situation.

Adjourning the case for a week, Judge Michael Walsh said McCarron would be spared a criminal record if he donated €500 to a homeless charity.

Garda Sergeant Gail Smith told Judge Walsh at Dublin District Court that gardaí responded to a public order incident at the Auld Dubliner where McCarron was being “restrained by security staff”. The court was told gardaí separated him from the pub security to ask him what happened and he became aggressive to them.

Garda Sgt Smith said the GAA star was directed on many occasions to calm down, but when he threw his top on the ground he was arrested.

The court heard he had no prior criminal convictions and has not come to Garda attention since.

The Dromore and Tyrone corner back did not address the court. However, his solicitor Peter Connolly handed in a letter from him in which he apologised to gardaí. He said his client is now studying psycho-therapy part-time, while continuing to work as a business development officer in a successful firm.

The court heard the 28-year-old, from Tummery Road, Dromore, Omagh – who also has three Ulster title medals – has been nominated for the 2016 All-Star football awards.

The 2008 All-Ireland winner has an autobiography out later this week.

Titled Out of Control – How My Addiction Almost Killed Me, tells the story of his football success but also delves into his other personal issues including his chronic gambling problems, his move to London and taking part in a hardcore gay porn film, before returning home to Tyrone to play for his county again.