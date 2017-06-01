Two men bailed over ‘drunken’ River Liffey boat chase

Two men have appeared in court accused of being drunk during a boat chase on the River Liffey in Dublin in the early hours of Thursday.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident at about 6am when a boat was taken from its mooring at Poolbeg Yacht and Boat Club.

Following a pursuit on the Liffey, a boat was brought to a halt and later two men were arrested and taken to Irishtown Garda station.

Brian Stacey (44), of Derry Drive, Crumlin and Ronan Stephens (40), from Captain’s Road, Crumlin face seven charges under the Maritime Safety Act, the Theft and Fraud Act and the Public Order Act in connection with the alleged incident.

They appeared before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court on Thursday evening and were granted bail providing they do not take part in any boating activities on the Liffey unless they have approval in writing of gardaí and the Dublin harbour master.

They are accused of being under influence of alcohol and failing to stop for gardaí while being the operator of a boat, theft of a pleasure craft worth €11,000, navigating the craft without due care and attention and endangerment of a RNLI lifeboat crew at the Shipping Lane on the River Liffey, trespassing at Poolbeg Yacht and Boat Club and breach of the peace.

There was no objection to bail with conditions and they have not yet indicated how they will plead.