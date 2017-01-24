Two in court charged with human trafficking at Dublin Airport

Two men have appeared in court charged with alleged human trafficking offences at Dublin Airport.

Frederick Chan (61) of Railway Cottages, Hazelhatch, Cellbridge and Peter Kernan (56), of Old Rectory Lodge, Cellbridge appeared before Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

Both were charged with two counts of facilitating the trafficking of non-nationals into the State.

The alleged offences are under Section 2 of the Illegal Immigrant Trafficking Act on both the 9th and 22nd of January.

A third man, Xing Wang (28), of no fixed abode, was arrested on Sunday morning and also appeared in court.

Detective Garda Keith Cleary of the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) said he made no reply when formally charged at Coolock Garda station.

He is charged under Section 29 of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001, Section 12 of the Immigration Act for failing to produce a passport or ID, and Section 42 of the Immigration Act for failure to present to an immigration officer on arrival to the State.

Giving evidence in the case of Peter Kernan, Detective Garda Brendan O’Sullivan said there would be an objection to bail.

He told Judge Cormac Dunne this was due to the seriousness of the charge, his association with a criminal gang and access to false documents.

Outlining the case, he told the court that Mr Kernan, along with others, had facilitated the illegal entry into the State of non-nationals and for them to bypass passport control and exit the airport.

“It is alleged a sum of money was paid for this to be done,” he said.

Dt Gda O’Sullivan told the court a considerable sum of money was seized from the defendant and this was no longer available to him.

Mr Kiernan’s solicitor told the court a surety had been organised for his bail application but had subsequently withdrawn due to the level of publicity surrounding the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dressed in a brown coat and black trousers, Mr Kernan was supported in court by his two adult sons and partner.

He was remanded with consent to bail with a €2,000 bond and an independent surety of €20,000 or two each of €10,000.

Judge Dunne said that if he takes up bail he must remain at his current address, surrender his passport to gardai and undertake not to apply for a duplicate.

He was also instructed to remain in communication with gardai, sign on three times weekly at Leixlip station and have no contact with Mr Chan.

He is due to appear before Cloverhill District court on January 31st.

There was no bail application for Xing Wang and the court was told it would take some time to clarify issues of identity and status.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Mr Chan was similarly remanded at which time a bail application will be made.