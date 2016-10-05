Two charged with false imprisonment of mother and daughter

Two men are to stand trial accused of false imprisonment of a mother and her young daughter at their home in Howth in Co Dublin.

The alleged aggravated burglary occurred at a house at Casana View, Howth on the morning of December 13th, 2013.

Eammon Brennan (35) of Woodfarm Cottages, Palmerstown and Declan Murphy (49) with an address at North Frederick Street in Dublin city centre, were granted bail on Wednesday.

They are charged with false imprisonment of the mother, who is in her 40s, and the girl, then aged 8, at their home. They are also accused of unlawfully possessing a crowbar during the incident and theft of the woman’s car.

Mr Murphy was arrested shortly before 6pm on Tuesday at his home and was taken to Raheny Garda station. Mr Brennan was arrested at 8am on Wednesday and taken to Clontarf Garda station.

After they were charged they were brought to Dublin District Court. Garda Kieran Devine said Mr Brennan made no reply to the charges.

Garda Bryan Kelly said Mr Murphy, replied “not guilty” when he was charged.

There was no objection to bail subject to the pair obeying conditions. Their solicitors said their clients consented to the terms.

Judge Anthony Halpin ordered them to appear to stay away from Howth and not to have any contact, directly or indirectly, with the woman and her daughter. They had to provide a mobile phone number on which they can be contacted 24 hours a day.

Mr Brennan alone was also required to sign on twice a week at the Bridewell Garda station. Garda Kelly also sought an independent surety of €1,000 in cash to be lodged along with Mr Brennan’s own bond of €500. A relative of Mr Brennan was approved to stand bail for him.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment, meaning the case should go to trial before a circuit court judge and jury. They did not address the court during their hearing.

The two men were ordered to appear again at the district court on November 16th when it is expected they will be served with books of evidence and returned for trial.

Legal aid was granted.