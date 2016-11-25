Truck driver charged with causing death of woman in M50 crash

A truck driver has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a woman in connection with a collision on the M50 in Dublin.

Martina Loughlin (47) from Edenderry, Co Offaly was seriously injured after two trucks and her car were involved in a collision on the southbound carriageway of the M50 near junction seven at Lucan at about 5.30am on November 11th, 2015.

Ms Loughlin, who had been on her way to work, was in a critical condition when she was rushed to Tallaght Hospital where she was pronounced dead two days later.

Barry Grogan (36) with an address at Thornville Avenue, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5, was charged at Lucan garda station on Friday morning with dangerous driving causing the death of Ms Loughlin.

He then appeared before Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court. Dressed in a navy suit, he remained silent during the brief hearing.

Garda Sgt Shay Leonard told Judge McHugh that the man “made no reply” when charged. There was no objection to bail and Sgt Leonard asked for the minimal requirement, for the accused to sign on at his local garda station once a week.

He said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that Mr Grogan is to face trial on indictment, meaning he will be tried at Circuit Court level.

Judge McHugh set bail at €100 and ordered the defendant to sign on at Raheny garda station every Saturday between 9am and 9pm.

He noted from Sgt Leonard that it would not take more than two or three weeks to complete the book of evidence. However, he granted a longer adjournment to make sure it would be ready for the next hearing.

Mr Grogan was remanded on bail to appear again at Blanchardstown District Court on January 6th when it is expected he will be served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial.