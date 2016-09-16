Trial delay for model accused of harassing chef Dylan McGrath

The trial of RTÉ First Dates star Daphney Sanasie, who is accused of harassing Dylan McGrath, has been postponed because the celebrity chef is bedridden with chronic pain.

The 26-year-old model from South Africa, who has an address at Jamestown Road, in Dublin 8, is accused of harassing Dylan McGrath (39) at various locations in the State from September 9th until November 21st last year. The charge is contrary to Section 10 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

She is contesting the case and her Dublin District Court trial had been scheduled to take place on September 30th. The case was listed for mention on Friday to confirm availability of witnesses.

However, Judge Cormac Dunne heard that the prosecution was seeking an adjournment because Mr McGrath recently had serious surgery on his back and is not “in a fit way to come to court”.

There was no definitive date yet as to when he would be fit to come to the trial, a State solicitor said as she applied for an adjournment.

Dressed in a black hat and red dress, Ms Sanasie did not address the court.

However, defence counsel Rachel McGovern objected to the delay, saying Ms Sanasie has completed her studies in Ireland and wishes to return to Cape Town.

Judge Dunne asked what the defendant would expect if she was ill, adding that “it is a two-way street”. He said the witness was ill and he was furnished with a report saying his mobility was impaired.

However, he also said the accused was entitled to a trial as early as possible.

Garda Colm Kelly told the court that he has seen the complainant and described him as “mostly bedridden”.

Garda Kelly said that this was “due to the pain he is suffering when he is mobile”. He said he would check on Mr McGrath’s progress ahead of the next hearing.

Judge Dunne adjourned the case until October 28th when it will be listed for mention and for a new trial date to be set.