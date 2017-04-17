Three men in court over attack on gardaí in Claremorris

Three men were remanded in custody on Monday after appearing before a special District Court sitting following an attack on two gardaí in Claremorris, Co Mayo.

A male and a female officer were assaulted on Station Road in the town in the early hours of Sunday.

Both gardaí received medical treatment at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, after the attack.

They have now been released from hospital.

Charges

Three men arrested after the incident appeared before Judge Mary Devins at Ballina District Court on Monday, charged with assaulting the male officer, under Section Three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

The men are Krits Kiepis (18), of Grattan Close, Claremorris; Karolis Astruskzs (21), of Chapel Court, Claremorris, and Elvis Vitolins (22), of Chapel Court, Claremorris.

All three were remanded in custody on the application of Supt Joe Doherty, with the possibility that further, more serious charges may be considered.

They will appear before Harristown District Court on Friday morning.