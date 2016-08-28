Three men charged following €100,000 heroin seizure

Three men have been remanded in bail after they were charged following the seizure of €119,000 worth of drugs by gardaí in Cork on Thursday.

Garrett Hill (35) was charged with a total of four charges arising from the discovery of €8,000 worth of heroin in Togher in Cork city, and €100,000 worth of heroin at an apartment in Blarney on Thursday.

Mr Hill of Gleann na Rí, Tower, Blarney, Co Cork was charged with one count of possession of heroin and one count of possession of heroin for sale of supply at an address in Togher, on Thursday, August 25th.

He was also charged with one count of possession of heroin, and one count of possession of heroin for sale or supply at an apartment at the Blarney Shopping Centre on Thursday.

Paul O’Rourke (35) with an address at Apartment 3, Unit 5, Blarney Shopping Centre was charged with possession of heroin and possession of heroin for sale or supply at Blarney Shopping Centre.

Mr O’Rourke was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale or supply at the apartment at the Blarney Shopping Centre on the same date.

Nicholas Crowley (33) of Belmount Place, Crookstown, Co Cork was charged with possession of heroin and possession of heroin for sale or supply at an address in Togher, also on August 25th.

Gardaí did not object to bail when all three appeared at a special sitting of Cork District Court on Saturday.

Judge Tim Lucey remanded all three on bail to appear again on September 14th.