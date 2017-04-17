Three charged over Cork cannabis grow house

Three men have been remanded in custody after they were charged over the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Co Cork containing plants worth an estimated €250,000.

The three appeared before a special sitting of Mallow District Court on Monday following a Garda operation which led to the discovery of 320 cannabis plants in Fermoy on Saturday.

Zoran Spasich (56), a Serbian travelling on a New Zealand passport, Hong Kong-born British citizen Kim Cheung Johnson Liao (51) and Malaysian Kim Wong (38) were all charged in relation to the discovery of the growhouse.

The three – whose addresses were given as no fixed abode – were charged with possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Weston, Rathealy Road, Fermoy, on April 15th contrary to section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Immigration Act

Mr Wong was also charged with failing to produce a valid passport or equivalent document to establish his identity when requested to do so by Det Garda David Moynihan at the same address, contrary to section 12 of the Immigration Act.

Det Garda Moynihan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Mr Wong and told the court that he made no reply to either of the two charges put to him. Det Garda Tom Ryan said neither Mr Spasich or Mr Liao replied when the charge of having cannabis for sale or supply was put to them.

Insp Mick Corbett said gardaí were objecting to bail and seeking a remand in custody for all three men but solicitors for the men said their clients were not seeking bail at this point.

Judge David Waters remanded all three in custody to appear again at Fermoy District Court on Friday.

Insp Corbett indicated that gardaí had no objection to free legal aid being granted to all three men after their solicitors made applications.