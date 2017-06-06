Terrorist funding case awaits ‘imminent’ directions from DPP

Directions from the DPP on how to proceed with a case involving the alleged funding of a terrorist group are believed to be “imminent”, a court has been told.

Hassan Bal (25), formerly of O’Connell Street in Waterford city, has been in custody since being charged in April with providing funding to a foreign terrorist group and attempting to collect funding for a foreign terrorist group.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in October 2015.

He has made several appearances at Waterford District Court since being charged in late April and has previously been refused bail.

Book of evidence

On Tuesday, Mr Bal’s solicitor Ken Cunningham told the court he understood “DPP directions are imminent” and the matter would be remaining in the district court until the book of evidence becomes available.

Inspector Anthony Dineen said the investigation was “quite a complex and lengthy operation” but he could say “with some certainty” that gardaí will have directions from the DPP within the next month.

The court has previously heard the inquiry which led to the arrest of Mr Bal involved several foreign police agencies, including the London Metropolitan Police, Interpol and the FBI.

Issue of bail

Mr Cunningham pointed out his client has been in custody since April 28th and, when asked by Judge Kevin Staunton if the issue of bail had been finalised, said it had been “well-ventilated” and his client is in custody. “He is entitled to all of the constitutional privileges.”

Judge Staunton said he appreciated the accused has been in custody but said this is “an unusual and probably complex matter”. He remanded Mr Bal in custody, to appear again in court on July 4th.