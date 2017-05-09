Terrorism-funding suspect to apply for bail in High Court

A man accused of funding a foreign terrorist group who has already been refused bail in the district court will make a new application for bail to the High Court on Thursday.

Hassan Bal (25), formerly living at an address at O’Connell Street in Waterford, made his third appearance before Waterford District Court on Tuesday morning since his arrest by gardaí almost two weeks ago.

He is charged with providing funding for a foreign terrorist group on October 2nd, 2015, and attempting to collect funding for a foreign terrorist group on October 23rd, 2015.

The accused was refused bail last week after gardaí­ objected on the grounds of the seriousness of the alleged offences; the potential sentence if convicted which could be up to 20 years; and the risk of flight out of the country by Hassan Bal if granted bail.

Investigation

The court heard last week that the investigation headed by gardaí in Waterford which led to Mr Bal’s arrest at his rented accommodation involved contact with international police groups such as Interpol, the FBI and the London Metropolitan Police.

Mr Bal arrived at Waterford district court, in custody, at about 11.20am on Tuesday and after his case was initially allowed to stand for some time, consulted with his solicitor Kenneth Cunningham for a few minutes while sitting at the side of the court room.

As was the case during his two previous court appearances, he was not called upon to speak during the hearing when it proceeded.

Mr Cunningham told the court he will be making a new application for bail to the High Court at Cloverhill on Thursday, and invited Judge John Cheatle to adjourn the Waterford case until next Tuesday.

The judge remanded the accused in custody, to appear again in the district court next Tuesday, for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Bal is originally from the UK but moved to Ireland in 2003 with his family, living initially in Wexford and then Waterford.

He is married and his wife is expecting their first child, the court was told last week.