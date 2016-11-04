Teenager charged with fatal stabbing in Finglas

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing at a halting site in north Dublin.

Wesley Mooney (33) from Abbottstown Drive in Dublin was seriously injured during an incident at St Joseph’s Park, Dunsink Lane, in Finglas on June 5th last.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but, despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Mooney was pronounced dead a short time later. A teenager was arrested shortly after the incident took place.

Martin Keenan, a married youth with an address at St Joseph’s Park in Finglas, was charged on June 7th with assaulting Mr Mooney. Following a court hearing, he was granted bail pending directions from the DPP.

The bail was set in his own bond of €1,500 cash and, as part of the conditions, he was ordered to sign on daily at Finglas Garda station, surrender his passport and not apply for any new travel documentation and have no contact with a named witness.

He was arrested again early on Friday and brought to Finglas Garda station where he where he was charged with the murder of Mr Mooney, contrary to common law. It is alleged the murder occurred at the defendant’s home.

No reply

Mr Keenan was then brought by gardaí to appear before Judge Grainne O’Neill at Blanchardstown District Court. During the brief hearing, Det Sgt Alan Brady told the court the defendant made no reply when he was charged with the offence.

Det Sgt Brady applied for a remand in custody.

The defendant, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, did not address the court. However, his solicitor, Simon Fleming, said there was consent to his client being remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

The judge made the order and also acceded to a request from Mr Fleming to grant free legal aid to the accused. In murder cases, bail cannot be considered by the district court and the 18 year old will have to make an application to the High Court to get released pending trial.

A book of evidence has yet to be completed and served on him.