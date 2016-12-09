Sun website hacking case: accused sent for trial

A 24-year-old man has been served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial in Dublin accused of hacking the website of the Sun newspaper the UK.

Darren Martyn, from Cloonebeggin, Claregalway, Co Galway but currently living in Birmingham in England, appeared at Dublin District Court on Friday to be served with a book of evidence.

Judge Dermot Dempsey noted the DPP had consented to the accused being sent forward for trial on indictment, meaning the case will go before a judge and jury in the Circuit Court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

He granted the DPP’s request for Mr Martyn to be returned for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where he will face his next hearing on January 13th.

Judge Dempsey told him he must notify the DPP if he intended to use an alibi in his defence. Mr Martyn spoke briefly to say he understood and to acknowledge his signature on his bail bond.

Criminal damage

The accused, who studied biopharmaceutical chemistry at NUI Galway, was originally arrested by appointment in Dublin in October.

Gardaí charged him with criminal damage and his case was adjourned until Friday for the book of evidence to be completed by the prosecution.

He is accused of unlawfully damaging the newspaper’s website, thesun.co.uk, on July 18th, 2011.

There was no objection to bail in his own bond of €500 with conditions that he reside at an address in Birmingham and supply gardaí with a contact phone number. Judge Dempsey also warned him that he could have no contact with any witness in the case.

Defence solicitor Mark O’Sullivan confirmed his client was still living in Birmingham and the judge said Mr Martyn must tell gardaí if he changed address.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead to the charges and is the second person to come before the courts accused of hacking the Sun’s main website on July 18th, 2011.

Earlier, Donncha Ó Cearbhaill (23) from the Ring, Birr, Co Offaly but now living and working in Berlin, Germany was arrested in Dublin by arrangement.

In September, the Trinity College graduate, who now works as a security researcher and software developer, was also forwarded for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.