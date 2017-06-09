Son charged with theft from pensioner father (80)

A man appeared in court on Friday charged with falsely imprisoning his elderly father and stealing more than €8,000 from him.

James O’Connor, with an address at Edward Street, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court, charged with nine offences, including one count of false imprisonment, as well as eight separate counts of theft.

Mr O’Connor, who turns 40 tomorrow, is charged with falsely imprisoning Jimmy O’Connor (80) at various locations between May 19th and June 2nd this year.

The accused is charged with three counts of theft totalling €7,000 from his father’s credit union account at Sarsfield Credit Union, Glentworth Street, Limerick. He is also charged with five counts of theft, totalling €1,150, from his father’s weekly pension of €230, at Henry Street post office, on dates between May 1st and May 18th this year.

‘No reply’

Det Garda Brian Culbert, Roxboro Road Garda station, told the court he arrested the accused at his home at Edward Street, Limerick, on June 7th last. When charged, Det Garda Culbert said Mr O’Connor “made no reply to any of the charges”.

The detective said he would be objecting to bail. Mr O’Connor’s solicitor, Darrach McCarthy, said he would seek bail for the accused at a later date. Following a request by the solicitor, the court ordered that the accused receive any necessary medical attention for an “asthmatic condition” and an “arthritis condition”.

The accused was granted free legal aid and remanded in custody. Judge Marian O’Leary remanded Mr O’Connor to appear before Limerick District Court, for a bail application, on June 13th.