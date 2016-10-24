Shoe dunnit: Garda injured after man kicks off shoes and hits him in groin

A man who kicked off his shoes in a Garda cell left an officer needing medical treatment after he struck him in the groin.

Officers arrested Matthew Heaphy in Letterkenny and taken to the local Garda station on February 23rd, 2016.

They put him in a cell but asked him to take the laces from his shoes in line with safety procedures.However, Heaphy kicked of his shoe and struck the Garda in the groin, with the garda putting his back out.

He had to receive medical treatment and was off work for some time.

Heaphy, (30), from Hazelbrook Crescent, Letterkenny, appeared at Letterkenny District Court charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Heaphy, who has 37 previous convictions for various offences including drugs and traffic, pleaded guilty to the charge.

His solicitor Patsy Gallagher told the court his client had previous issues with both alcohol and drugs, but was now clean.

He said he had started an apprenticeship with a well-known hotel in Co Wicklow and was attempting to get his life back in order.

Judge Paul Kelly said it appears the accused man had sorted himself out and applied the probation act.