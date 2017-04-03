Private investigator in court over alleged leaks from gardaí

A criminal case against private investigators who allegedly obtained personal details of more than 30 people from sources inside An Garda Síochána and the Department of Social Protection has been given a hearing date in July.

Dublin-based private investigation company Eamon O’Mordha & Co Ltd of 14 Limetree Avenue, Portmarnock, and its principals Eamon O’Mordha (61) (aka Eddie/Edward Moore) and his wife Ann O’Mordha (60), are facing more than 100 charges between them.

The offences were allegedly committed when the defendants were carrying out background checks for insurance companies on individuals making personal injury claims.

The charges relate to unlawfully obtaining the private information from the Department of Social Protection and An Garda Síochána, and of alleged consent or “connivance”, or neglect, in their capacity as company directors in the commission of those offences.

The case was again before the Dublin District Court on Monday in a prosecution by the Data Protection Commissioner.

Solicitor Clare McQuillan of Philip Lee Solicitors, for the commissioner, told Judge John Brennan the case required a day to hear and that there were a number of witnesses, including Garda witnesses.

Defence counsel Brian Gageby said his side had received “timely and substantial” disclosure and was still going through it.

He asked that the case be put in for mention on May 8th, pending a hearing date of July 11th.

The company and the two principals face 37 charges each, 29 of which relate to obtaining information from department officials and eight of which relate to obtaining information from a garda.