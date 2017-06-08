Prisoner holds sharp object to neck of female barrister in Dublin court

Prison authorities have said they are investigating an attack on a lawyer by a prisoner using an improvised weapon which left three prison officers injured.

The attack, in a holding cell in the Dublin District Family Courts building in Temple Bar, reportedly involved a man holding the sharp object up to the neck of the female barrister.

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) confirmed that three prison officers responded to the attack, which took place shortly before 11am today/yesterday (Thurs). All three were injured, and have gone for medical assessment. The lawyer did not sustain injuries.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that gardai at Pearse Street Station in Dublin city centre are investigating a “minor assault” that took place at Dolphin House, Temple Bar, where the family courts are located.

The suspect was in custody at the time, and had been escorted to Dolphin House as he was involved in one of the family law cases this/yesterday ( Thurs) morning.

A spokesman for the IPS said he couldn’t speculate on where the prisoner obtained the improvised weapon used in the attack, but confirmed this issue would be looked into as part of the investigation into the matter.

The prisoner was restrained, and the Irish Prison Service confirmed the matter is being investigated.

The prisoner had come from Mountjoy prison and had seemingly brought the sharp object to the courts.

A colleague of the barrister in question said he understood that the prisoner held the sharp object up to the female barrister’s face and neck, before attempting an attack on the prison officers.