Pizza deliveryman charged in connection with €2.8m fraud

A pizza deliveryman has been refused bail after he was charged in connection with an invoice redirect fraud worth €2.8 million.

Atis Saaed (28) from Pakistan but with an address at Churchwell Road, Belmayne, Dublin, was arrested during an investigation into a case of money laundering.

Det Sgt Seán McClafferty told Judge Gráinne O’Neill at Dublin District Court that Mr Saaed made no reply when charged with laundering €5,000 contrary to Section 17 of the Criminal Justice Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act.

He said a more serious charge could be brought against the defendant who moved to Ireland last year. He objected to bail citing the seriousness of the charges.

The court heard a data storage facility was being built for a Dublin 14-based company which allegedly received an email it believed to be from the construction firm looking for payment of €2.8 million and stating they had changed bank accounts.

The money was sent to this account by the company, which later became aware the emails sent to them were fraudulent. It was alleged the account had been set up by the accused and others who had been at his address.

There were four transfers of €39,000 to four bank accounts in his name and it was also alleged he transferred money to a person in the UK.

Det Sgt McClafferty said a file is to be prepared for the DPP and it will be complicated given the nature of the offence. The court heard the funds have now been secured.

The garda described him as a flight risk with no job or no family in Ireland. His father, a British national has gone to Pakistan and others have left his address in the last few weeks and he has no lease, the court was told.

The court heard the accused worked as a pizza deliveryman and earned €200 a week but he was not registered for employment.

Defence solicitor Tony Collier asked the judge to note that his client was of limited means and there was no evidence he had travel plans. He submitted that the charge before the court related to alleged money laundering of €5,000.

A statement of means was handed into court and legal aid was granted. Mr Saaed was remanded in custody to appear via video-link at Cloverhill District Court next Thursday.