Pensioner tried to push new boyfriend of former lady friend off Killarney footpath

A pensioner has been fined €175 after appearing in court on charges centring on “a sensitive case of liaison dangereuses” in which he tried to push the new boyfriend of his former lady friend off a footpath.

On Tuesday, Killarney District Court was told that Tom Murray (69) of Wellington Road, Cork had shouted at a man on College Street, Killarney at 1.15pm on November 23rd, 2015.

Sgt Kieran O’Connell told Judge James O’Connor that Murray was near Linehan’s pub when he accused a man of reporting him to gardaí in Cork. He then proceeded to try to push the man off the footpath.

The court was told how Murray had 26 previous convictions – mostly to do with harassment, threats and texts and phone calls, the sergeant said.

Murray’s solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, said there was “a common denominator” in the case of the threats, the texting and phone calls and and harassment convictions. Essentially, it was a case of “liaison dangereuses” where “two men and one woman” were involved.

Asked to explain, Mr O’Connell told Judge O’Connor his client had suffered “interminably” due to the fact the woman was in a relationship with the man. He was a bachelor all his life, who would be 70 in October, and felt life had passed him by “to a certain extent”, especially in connection with the lady, Mr O’Connell said.

“And at times he gets somewhat excitable . . . and it gets the better of him,” the solicitor said.

“Twenty six times at least,” remarked the judge.

“The judge in Cork did not show the same leniency this court is renowned for and it incarcerated him for 26 days,” said Mr O’Connell.

“This famous lady, is she in Cork or Kerry?”Judge O’Connor asked.

Murray said the woman was in Cork.

Murray pleaded guilty to two counts – breach of the peace and a Section 2 assault.

Judge O’Connor handed down a conviction on the assault charge, and fined Murray €175, with 10 months to pay.