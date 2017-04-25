New date set for trial of TV fitness expert Francis Usanga for assault

The trial of TV fitness instructor Francis Usanga – who denies assaulting model Emma Murphy – will be shown video evidence, a court has heard.

The 30-year-old former Today show fitness expert, with an address at Lanesboro, Finglas in north Dublin, is accused of assault causing harm to Ms Murphy. The attack allegedly took place at FX Fitness gym in Santry in north Dublin on July 3rd, 2015. Mr Usanga has pleaded not guilty to the charge and his non-jury trial at Dublin District Court had been delayed following a complaint by his solicitor over the publication of an interview with Ms Murphy in the Sunday World and VIP magazine last year.

On Tuesday, defence solicitor Michael Hanahoe told Judge Gerard Jones the issue had been sorted out and the court could move on to set a new trial date.

A State solicitor told the court there would be two or three prosecution witnesses. The judge heard there will also be video evidence.

Mr Usanga and mother-of-two Ms Murphy (27), a model and fitness blogger, were present for the hearing and were told the trial would take place on October 24th next.

Mr Usanga previously appeared in TV3’s Red Rock drama series and has also appeared as a fitness trainer on RTÉ’s The Today Show on a number of occasions. A former BScene model, he also appeared on the dating series, One Night Stand, in 2010. He formerly worked at FX Fitness in Santry. At a previous hearing, free legal aid was granted.