Murderer caught with mobile phone in cell is fined €99

A convicted murderer has been fined €99 after her was was caught with a mobile phone in his prison cell.

Michael Taylor (36), from Summerhill in Dublin, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of the phone at Mountjoy Prison on October 26th, 2016.

Dublin District Court heard on Monday that prison officers went into the cell where they observed Taylor with the phone in his hand. The offence, contrary to Section 36 of the Prisons Act, can result in a jail term of up to one year and possible €5,000 fine.

However, the court heard that he had 28 prior criminal convictions which included murder and he is serving a mandatory life sentence.

The defendant remained silent during the hearing but instructed his solicitor to hand into court a letter from him.

Judge Anthony Halpin noted that the accused accepted responsibility for the offence.

Judge Halpin fined him €99 which he said would have to be paid forthwith or a one-day sentence would be imposed in default.

Taylor was given a life sentence by the Central Criminal Court in 2011 after he was found guilty by majority verdict of the feud related murder of Paul Kelly.

The 26-year-old was shot 11 times at the Winstonville apartments on Charlemont Road in Clontarf, April 6th, 2007.

Two armed men in balaclavas and gloves were seen fleeing the scene. Mobile phone and DNA evidence formed part of the prosecution case.

Taylor had pleaded not guilty to the murder.