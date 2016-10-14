Motorcyclist charged with travelling 218km/h on M20

A motorcyclist in his early 30s has been remanded on bail after gardaí performing roadside speed checks allegedly clocked him travelling 218km/h (135m/h) on a road in Limerick.

James Keane (32) with an address at Glashnacree, Lyreacrompane, Listowel, Co Kerry, appeared before Newcastle West District Court, on Friday.

He was allegedly caught travelling 98km/h over the 120km/h speed limit on the M20, at Cloghacloka, Patrickswell, Co Limerick.

The offence, contrary to Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act, 1961, is alleged to have occurred at 4.33pm on October 9th.

He was arrested last Sunday on suspicion of speeding and charged by gardaí at Henry Street Garda station before he was released on bail to appear in court on Friday.

No details of the case were disclosed in court, which was called in front of Judge Mary Larkin.

Mr Keane was remanded on continuing bail to appear before Newcastle West District Court again on November 22nd, for a plea or to set a date for a hearing.