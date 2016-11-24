Mikhail Khodorkovsky declined Garda request for interview

Gardaí asked to interview former Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky as part of their investigation into suspected money-laundering involving €100 million, a court has heard. Mr Khodorkovsky, once one of Russia’s richest business figures, was arrested in 2003 and spent 10 years in a Siberian prison colony before having the remainder of his sentence pardoned by President Vladimir Putin. Now resident in London, Mr Khodorkovsky is one of Mr Putin’s foremost critics. He says he was jailed and stripped of his wealth because he was perceived to be a political threat to the Russian president.

Mr Khodorkovsky is seeking to have approximately €100 million, which has been frozen by court order since March 2011, released. The money is frozen pending the completion of an investigation into suspected money-laundering. Remy Farrell SC, for Mr Khodorkovsky, said the Garda Bureau of Fraud Investigation, which secured the freezing of the money, had yet to seek to interview the former billionaire.

However Michael McDowell SC, for the Garda, said his instructions were that they had asked for an interview, but that Mr Khodorkovsky had declined the request unless he could have certain assurances. “He said he would meet the gardaí anywhere in the world if they would assure him that he would not be arrested.” Mr Farrell said this was understandable in the circumstances. “Apparently the gardaí did not want to interview him.”

The money, which is an Irish-domiciled fund, has been frozen under the Criminal Justice (Money-Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, which allows for 28-day freezing orders on the basis of ex-parte applications to the District Court. The applications can be repeated at the end of each period, on the basis that an investigation is ongoing and there are reasonable grounds for suspecting the money might be linked to the proceeds of crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Farrell said the only basis for the Garda believing the money could be the proceeds of crime were the 2005 and 2010 Russian convictions of Mr Khodorkovsky, which had been criticised as politically motivated by, among others, the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, and the European Court of Human Rights.

Mr Khodorkovsky is the former chief executive of the Yukos oil company, the assets of which were seized by the Russian state following his 2003 arrest. Courts around Europe have refused to extradite former Yukos executives to Russia on the grounds that they were unlikely to receive a fair trial. Mutual legal assistance requests from Russia to a number of European jurisdictions have also been refused.

Referring to the disclosure that Garda officers had travelled to Moscow where they stayed for four days and met prosecuting authorities there, Mr Farrell said the Moscow police “must have been delighted that finally a Western police authority was showing an interest in Mr Khodorkovsky”. He said he was sure the Irish officers “were treated well”.

The court heard that intelligence has been exchanged with the Russian investigating authorities.

Mr Khodorkovsky has told the court, by way of affidavit, that the €100 million came from Yukos dividends that ended up in trusts linked to Yukos shareholders. The money is in an Irish-domiciled fund, the custodian of which is an Irish subsidiary of BNY Mellon.

Mr McDowell said that if a prosecution was to go ahead, Mr Khodorkovsky would be tried before a jury which would have to be convinced that crimes, which were also crimes in Ireland, had been committed in Russia and that the money was linked to this.

He agreed with Judge Timothy Lucey that “a load of Russians” would have to come and give evidence about events that occurred in Russia more than 10 years ago. “It’s an interesting prospect,” Judge Lucey said.

Mr McDowell said the Garda was obliged to conduct an investigation given that it was informed that Mr Khodorkovsky, who was at the time in jail in Russia where he had been convicted of fraud, tax-evasion, embezzlement and theft, was the owner of the funds. Among the charges of which the former oligarch was found guilty was that he stole oil worth $25 billion from Yukos over a six-year period. “The gardaí are diligently and in good faith carrying on their investigation and not acting improperly in any way,” he said.

Judge Lucey agreed. “The gardaí are not doing anything wrong in my view, it is the overall scenario as it affects Mr Farrell’s client that is of concern.”

Mr McDowell said that in order for the court to grant Mr Khodorkovsky’s application, the onus was on him to prove that there were no reasonable grounds for the Garda to suspect that the frozen money was linked to the proceeds of crime. It was not open to the court to grant the application on the basis of the duration for which the funds had been frozen.

The hearing, which began on Monday, ended on Thursday.

Judge Lucey reserved his decision.