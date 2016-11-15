Man who drove at 179kph boasted gardaí could not catch him

A man who reached speeds of 179kph and then boasted to gardaí that they could not catch him has been jailed for 20 months and banned from driving for 10 years.

Shane Gibson appeared before Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal charged with more than 30 offences over a two-year period. When finally arrested by gardaí in September last, there were more than 20 bench warrants out for his arrest.

Gibson (29), of Carra Bay, Culdaff, Co Donegal, faced numerous charges including dangerous driving, no insurance, no tax, no driving license and no NCT certificate.

The court heard how Gibson had tried to escape from gardaí during several pursuits on different dates. On a number of occasions he overtook cars on continuous white lines, went the wrong way around roundabouts and drove erratically around blind bends.

Garda Marcus O’Dowd gave evidence that Gibson was spotted driving dangerously on six occasions during a pursuit from Letterkenny across the Border into Derry on September 15th last.

Bragged

The court was told how Gibson drove his car at horrific speeds out of sight of gardaí as they tried to keep up with him. Garda O’Dowd said when Gibson was arrested a week later, he bragged about how he was able to get away from gardaí.

Evidence of other serious pursuits was also given to court.

Gibson’s solicitor Donagh Cleary told the court that the death of a baby two years ago had been a catalyst for his client’s behaviour. Gibson admitted to having a problem with alcohol, and his behaviour was almost designed to get himself caught.

Gibson, who had 12 previous convictions for offences including burglary, theft, trespassing, no insurance and public order, had inherited a farm of 40 acres from his late grandfather.

Judge Paul Kelly sentenced Gibson to a total of 20 months and backdated it to September 26th, the date in which he went into custody. He also banned him from driving for 10 years.