Man who ate his faeces after arrest is given community service

A convicted killer who ate his own faeces after being arrested for trying to attack a Garda at a Dublin station has been sentenced to 160 hours of community service.

Mark Bissett, who has 47 previous convictions, had previously pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to breach of the peace, being intoxicated to such an extent he was a danger to himself and others, criminal damage and violent behaviour at Store Street Garda station, on March 3rd and March 18th last.

The court heard on Thursday that Bissett had turned violent after consuming alcohol and drugs before the incidents at the station.

The court had previously heard that Bissett acted aggressively at the front counter in the station on March 3rd last.

Bissett attempted to assault the sergeant in charge, before he was struck with a baton and placed in a cell.

The court heard Bissett then defecated in the cell and “consumed his own faeces”.

The cell walls, which were smeared with excrement, had to be cleaned at a cost of €400.

The court had also heard that on March 18th last, Bissett returned to the station in an intoxicated state and lay on the floor.

When asked to leave the station, he began hurling abuse at gardaí.

‘Bizarre behaviour’

Defence counsel Emmet Nolan had said his client has mental health issues, but is aware that his “bizarre behaviour” at the station was unacceptable.

He had taken a large quantity of benzodiazepine tablets and alcohol and had no recollection of the faeces incident, but is deeply ashamed of it, the barrister said.

The court heard Bissett has little contact with his family. He left school at the age of 13 and began living in hostels aged 15.

Judge Bryan Smyth was told Bissett had attended a residential drug rehabilitation programme since the incidents.

The judge was furnished with a probation report on Bissett and ordered that he carry out community service in lieu of an eight-month prison sentence.

Bissett (31), from Loughlinstown Park in Dublin, was jailed for six years in 2005 for killing his uncle, David Sutherland (54), in Sallynoggin, Co Dublin, in 2003.

Bissett beat and kicked Mr Sutherland to death in a drunken row, after accusing his uncle of killing his aunt.