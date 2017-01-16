Man told to stay out of Birr after being charged over stabbing

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with a stabbing incident in Birr, Co Offaly, at the weekend.

Barry Hehir, of McAuley Drive, Birr, was before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Monday charged with assault causing harm to Darragh Daly on Sunday morning. He was released on conditional bail after being charged over the incident at McAuley Drive, which left the victim in a critical condition. Mr Daly is being treated at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

Mr Hehir was told to abstain from alcohol, obey a curfew between 8pm and 8am daily, stay out of Birr, and “not have any contact with witnesses in this case by any means, including social media”.

Garda Michael Lynott told the court that Mr Hehir made no reply when charged with the offence. He said directions from the DPP were awaited, and there was no objection to bail with conditions.

Conor Ruane, solicitor for Mr Hehir, said his client would abide by bail terms and would reside with an aunt at an address in Edenderry, Co Offaly.

The defendant, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was remanded on bail on his own bond of €200 to appear at Tullamore District Court on February 8th. He was granted legal aid.