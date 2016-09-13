Man seeks to bring Bahrain’s attorney general before Dublin court

An application to have the attorney general of Bahrain appear before the District Court in Dublin is being made.

The application for a summons to be issued in relation to Ali Bin Fadhul Al Buainain is being made by Jaafar Al Hasabi, who says he was tortured while in detention in Bahrain.

Mr Al Buainain is believed to be in Dublin for a major prosecutors’ conference, which is being hosted by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Al Hasabi has told the court Mr Al Buainain extended his detention between 2010 and 2011 when, he claims, Mr Al Buainain knew he would be tortured.

He said Mr Al Buainain should be prosecuted under provisions of the Criminal Justice (United Nations Convention Against Torture) Act 2000.

The hearing continues.