Man remanded in custody over Longford town murder

A 24-year-old has appeared in court in connection with the murder of a man in Longford town on Tuesday.

Rihards Lavickis, of 2 Annaly Court, Longford, was charged with the murder of Akadiusz Czajkowski (31) at Rue Noyal Chatillon, Townspark.

Det Sgt Eric Godfrey gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution before Judge Seamus Hughes at Mullingar District Court.

He said Mr Lavickis made no reply when he formally charged him at Longford Garda Station just before 10pm on Wednesday.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty made an application for legal aid and asked for his client to be psychiatrically assessed while in custody. He said this was largely based on having observed Mr Lavickis at close hand over the previous 24 hours.

“I spent most of the day with him in custody following the tragic incident and all did not seem to be absolutely right,” he told the court.

Asked by Judge Hughes whether he agreed with that assertion, Det Sgt Godfrey agreed, adding: “There didn’t appear to be any remorse.”

In granting both legal aid and a psychiatric assessment to be carried out on Mr Lavickis, Judge Hughes remanded him in custody to appear before a sitting of Cloverhill District Court on November 10th.