Man remanded in custody over fatal Waterford knife attack

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Waterford city at the weekend.

Juraci Da Silva (35), of John’s Lane Apartments, Waterford city, was arrested after James Banville (28) was found with injuries at New Street in the early hours of Saturday morning. The Co Wexford man died in University Hospital Waterford at about 3.20am on Saturday.

Mr Da Silva, a Brazilian national, was questioned and charged over the weekend with two counts of assault causing harm to Mr Banville and Conor Hogan and one count of unlawful possession of a knife. All of the offences are alleged to have occurred at New Street on Saturday morning.

Det Sgt Donal O’Donoghue told Judge Kevin Staunton at Waterford District Court that he formally charged the accused at 7.57pm on Sunday.

The court heard Mr Da Silva made no reply to any of the charges and that an interpreter was present throughout.

Insp Anthony Dineen said there was “a strong objection to bail”.

Kenneth Cunningham, solicitor for Mr Da Silva, said he had been instructed to reserve his position on bail.

“It will be our intention to seek bail in the not-too-distant future. We will be relying on documentary and potentially oral evidence to support that,” he said.

He asked for the matter to be adjourned to this Thursday and Insp Dineen said he had no objection. Mr Cunningham applied for legal aid and this was also agreed to by the judge.