Man on the run after escaping from Limerick courtroom

A man is on the run following his escape from a courtroom after being refused bail on a charge of escaping Garda custody.

Sources said that on Friday Johnathon McCarthy (26) “snuck” from the accused persons’ holding area towards Limerick District Court’s exit door.

He crept passed his wife Tina, who sat in the court’s public seating area, before opening the door of the courtroom and running out.

Sources said the courtroom door gave “a loud bang” as he escaped.

Gardaí gave chase on foot and pursued him onto Merchant’s Quay.

However, officers could not find him and he remains on the run.

McCarthy, of Quarry Road, Thomondgate, was appearing in court charged with escaping from Garda custody at Henry Street Garda station on December 2nd last.

Bail application

McCarthy’s solicitor, Sarah Ryan, had applied for bail, but this was refused by Judge Mary Larkin.

Moments before McCarthy fled the court, gardaí had objected to bail on the grounds that they believed he was a flight risk.

McCarthy escaped after being remanded in custody until May 16th.

Gardaí have sent out a city-wide alert for McCarthy’s arrest.

A court source said: “It was like a Houdini act. He snuck up past his wife and out.”