Man fined €600 for trying to remove clamp from car

A carpenter has been fined €600 for using a hammer to break a clamp off his car and shouting abuse at a clamper.

Barry Grant (38) of Fana Burca, Knocknacarra in Co Galway, pleaded guilty before Galway District Court to producing a hammer during a dispute outside Clybaun Stores in Salthill on February 28th.

He also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the clamp’s lock, breaching the peace and to failing to leave the area after being asked to do so by a garda.

Sgt Paul Duane told the court gardaí came to the scene after being told a man with a hammer in his hand was involved in a dispute with a clamper.

He said a colleague had heard Grant calling the clamper a “f**king prick” and asking him had he “nothing better to do”.

Shouting abuse

Grant ignored a request to stop being abusive and continued shouting abuse at the clamper. He was then arrested and cautioned.

The court heard Grant had 10 previous convictions for public order and road traffic offences.

Defence solicitor Ronan Murphy said his client had been in a nearby pub watching a match, after having parked in a residential area – believing he was entitled to, as it was a Sunday.

Mr Murphy said when his client, who was a carpenter who erected signage, saw the clamp on his car, he took a hammer from his car to remove it.

He said Grant was apologetic and had brought €60 to court to pay for the damage.

Judge Fahy told Grant his judgment was clouded by too much drink and, on convicting him, fined him €500 for producing the hammer and €100 for damaging the clamp. The two other charges were taken into account.