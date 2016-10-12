Man exposed himself to worker (19) at Ennis McDonald’s, court hears

A 44-year-old man exposed his penis to a “shocked and upset” 19-year-old female McDonald’s worker after ordering a double sausage breakfast meal from her, a court heard on Wednesday

At Ennis District Court, Insp Tom Kennedy said that Doolin guesthouse owner, Stephen Gillam told gardaí that he exposed himself to the worker at the McDonald’s drive-thru in Ennis “for the thrill of it and to see the reaction of the lady”.

In the mid-morning incident at the Ennis branch of McDonald’s on June 7th last, Mr Gillam of Glasha, Doolin ordered a double sausage meal with extra hash brown, extra sausage and milk.

Mr Gillam placed his breakfast order from his black Opel car to a member of staff at the drive-thru and due to the size of the order was asked to park further along the line and wait for the staff member to bring him his food.

Insp Kennedy said that when the female member of staff went out to give Mr Gillam his food at about 9.50am, “he had the zip of his trousers open and had his penis exposed to her in the car”.

Insp Kennedy said that the worker was shocked and upset at what she had seen and reported the incident to her manager.

Insp Kennedy said that Mr Gillam has no previous convictions but has come to the attention of the gardaí.

In the case, Mr Gillam pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour under the Public Order Act.

Judge Patrick Durcan described the incident as ‘very bad’ adding “the effect it had on the girl was absolutely shocking”. Judge Durcan said that it was “an unusual case”.

Mr Gillam on Wednesday walked away from court without any criminal sanction after Judge Durcan said that he would be strike out the case if Mr Gillam paid €1,500 into the court poor box.

Judge Durcan said that he was making this order due to the early guilty plea, Mr Gilliam’s age and having no previous convictions, his co-operation with gardaí and the DPP bringing a public order charge in relation to the incident.