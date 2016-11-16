Man due in court over human trafficking for sexual exploitation

A man is due to appear before Dublin District Court on Wednesday morning charged in connection with human trafficking.

The 33-year-old was arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the trafficking of Polish nationals into the State by organised crime groups for sexual exploitation.

During the course of the investigation, which commenced in 2012, a number of female victims were identified and interviewed by gardaí. They continue to receive support from Ruhama and the HSE. Five suspects were arrested and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act. They were released without charge and a comprehensive investigation file was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man in court on Wednesday will be the third person to face charges as part of the investigation.

The investigation was led by Gardaí attached to Operation Quest, Garda National Protective Service Bureau and supported by the Human Trafficking Investigation and Co-ordination Unit, Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, District Detective Units based at Store Street and Athlone Garda Stations.

Gardaí said valuable assistance was also provided by the Polish National Trafficking Unit, the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Europol and Interpol.