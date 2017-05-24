Man deported from US is remanded in custody

A 26-year old Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, man deported from the United States was remanded in custody at Dundalk District Court on Wednesday to appear at Clover Hill court on Tuesday, May 30th facing a series of roads traffic offence charges.

Aaron Brady, who wore a bright orange T-shirt and was sporting a beard, stood impassively as Garda Sgt John Moroney gave evidence of arresting him at Dublin Airport at 7.43am. The arrest was on foot of a bench warrant issued by the same court in May 2013.

The warrant charges that Brady, with an address at Minogue Road, Crossmaglen, failed to appear to answer a series of charges, arising from an alleged incident on October 2nd 2011, variously at Crowe St, Park St and The Demesne, Castletown Rd, all in Dundalk. The charges include dangerous driving, criminal damage to other vehicles, driving without a licence or insurance, and failing to produce insurance.

Appearing at Dundalk District Court, Brady’s barrister, Patrick Crowe, did not apply for bail but asked for liberty to make such an application.

Judge John Coughlan said that notice of five days had to proceed an application.

The court heard that Brady had arrived in Ireland following his deportation from the US. Mr Crowe said that while in America, Brady had obtained some work “but that has ceased at this point”, he added, seeking legal aid.

“Why did he go to America?” asked Judge Coughlan.

Mr Crowe said he had only just received instructions. His client was of minimum means but had family in the US.

The judge asked if he had gone to the US as a result of an incident here.

“I’m not aware,” said Mr Crowe.

Judge Coughlan postponed a decision on legal aid, telling Mr Crowe “make your application later”.

Brady was remanded in custody to Clover Hill court.