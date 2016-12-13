Man claims ex-TD assaulted him with broken pint glass

A man who says he was assaulted with a broken pint glass by former Fine Gael TD Sean Conlan has denied that the incident followed aggressive remarks about water charges.

Enda Duffy, of Annahia, Ballybay, Co Monaghan, said he was assaulted by former Cavan-Monaghan TD Sean Conlan within a minute of entering the politician’s family bar on the night of August 23rd of last year.

He was giving evidence in Monaghan District Court in a trial where Mr Conlan, of Main Street, Ballybay, is pleading not guilty to offences under section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act and section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, at Conlan’s Bar, Ballybay.

Mr Duffy said that when he came into the bar, his friend Michael Keenan asked him what he thought of Heather Humphreys, the Minister for the Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, and Fine Gael deputy for Cavan Monaghan. “I replied to him; ‘no good, no good’.”

He said Mr Conlan then approached him and “started to get aggressive,” repeatedly asking him who he was. “At that stage I was afraid of Sean Conlan,” he responded to barrister Fiona Murphy, for the prosecution. “He was getting more and more angry when I wouldn’t speak to him.”

He told Judge Conal Gibbons that Mr Conlan pushed his face against the bridge of his nose twice. “I sort of side-stepped him to one side. It was then that he smashed a pint glass off the edge of the bar counter.”

“He came towards me with the butt of the glass and I put my arms up in self-defence. He lunged towards me with the glass and caught my right arm.”

Mr Duffy said Mr Conlan may have been drunk as he “got very agitated and annoyed in a very short space of time.”

He said that immediately after the incident Mr Conlan was removed from the bar. “My arms was bleeding heavily and I was in a state of shock at what had happened.” He later attended a doctor and received stitches.

Patrick Gageby SC, instructed by James McGuill solicitor, for Mr Conlan, asked the witness about differences in the three statements he made to the gardaí about the incident.

He said that in the first statement the witness had forgotten to mention that he had visited Aughnamullen social centre, where he consumed two or three pints of Smithwicks. Instead he had said he had gone straight from his home to Liam Smyth’s bar in Ballybay, where he consumed four pints, before going to Conlans. Mr Duffy said it was not the case that he was inclined to underrate the number of pints he had consumed before going to Conlan’s.

He said Mr Conlan had started a fight with him “out of the blue” when he went into the bar to join his brother Patrick and two first cousins, all in their 20s.

“Did you say ‘what about the water charges, you Fine Gael c**t’ ?” Mr Gageby asked. “I didn’t speak to Sean Conlan,” Mr Duffy replied. “I had no conversation with Mr Conlan.”

He denied that he had twice headbutted Mr Conlan and that, on the second occasion, he had knocked him back so that his pint glass broke against the bar counter. “You were the aggressor,” Mr Gageby said. “That’s incorrect,” Mr Duffy responded.

The court heard that both Mr Duffy and Mr Conlan have been in contact with the Injuries Board in relation to taking proceedings against each other. Mr Duffy said his use of the word “concussion” in his claim was a mistake.

The case continues and a number of witnesses are to be called.