Man charged with Paddy Lyons murder remanded in custody

A man accused of the murder of Co Waterford farmer Paddy Lyons has been remanded in custody for a further month to allow for the completion of a book of evidence.

Ross Outram (26), of Ferryland, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, was brought before Dungarvan District Court on Wednesday over the murder of Mr Lyons (90) at his home outside the village of Ballysaggart between February 24th and 25th last.

Garda Insp Larry Sheahan asked that Mr Outram be remanded in custody for two weeks while the book of evidence was prepared.

Judge Terence Finn asked if he expected the book to be complete by then and Insp Sheahan said it would be within 30 days. “It’s at an advanced stage at the moment. There are some matters outstanding,” he said.

Eamonn Hayes, solicitor for Mr Outram, said a remand for 30 days would be by consent.

Judge Finn remanded Mr Outram in custody until April 5th when he will again come before Dungarvan District Court.

The court heard last week that the accused made no reply when charged with the murder.

Mr Lyons was buried last Monday after funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballysaggart.