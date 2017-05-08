Man charged with murder of Noel Kirwan appears in court

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Noel ‘Duckegg’ Kirwan who was shot dead last Christmas.

Jason Keating (25) of Lower Main Street, Rush is charged with murdering Mr Kirwin as the victim sat in a car outside a house on St Ronan’s Drive Clondalkin on December 22, 2016.

Mr Kirwan was shot several times while a woman in the passenger seat escaped uninjured.

Mr Keating was brought by detectives under armed escort to Blanchardstown District Court this morning wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans and holding a black jumper.

Sergeant Damien Gannon told Judge David McHugh that the accused was arrested just before midnight on May 6th and charged with murder on Sunday.

Mr Keating made no reply when charged.

Solicitor Michael Hanahoe applied for legal aid on behalf of Mr Keating. There was no objection from gardaí and Judge McHugh granted legal aid, saying it is “a very serious charge.”

Judge McHugh remanded Mr Keating in custody until this Friday when the accused will appear at Cloverhill District Court. There was no application for bail.