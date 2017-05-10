Man charged with killing Christy Fitzgerald in Swords assault

A 33-year-old man told gardaí he was “only trying to defend myself” after he was charged with fatally wounding a man outside a Co Dublin nightclub.

Christopher Fitzgerald (34) was injured during an incident in Swords early on Sunday morning.

Mr Fitzgerald, originally from Dublin but living in Drogheda, Co Louth, was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

Daniel Fitzgerald from Whitestown Avenue, Blanchardstown, Dublin, was arrested and detained at Swords Garda station.

He was charged on Wednesday at 3.55pm with the unlawful killing of Christopher Fitzgerald at Airside Business Park on May 7th.

He was then brought before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court.

Det Sgt Ian Brunton told the court that when Daniel Fitzgerald was handed a copy of the manslaughter charge, he replied: “I’m so, so sorry he passed away, I was only trying to defend myself.”

Judge Walsh set bail in his own bond of €250 with a €7,500 independent surety.

Daniel Fitzgerald was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear again at the same court on Friday.