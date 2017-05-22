Man charged with dangerous driving causing deaths of two women in crash

A man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving causing the death of two young women in Co Donegal.

Friends Kiara Baird (19), and mother-of-three Maria Wallace (38), died after the car in which they were passengers crashed at Glenfin Road, Ballybofey, on September 21st, 2016.

The women died instantly after the Citroën C3 car in which they were travelling was involved in a collision with a pole.

Dermot Dowd appeared at Letterkenny District Court on Monday charged with dangerous driving causing the death of the two women.

Solicitor for Dowd, aged 24, Mr Patsy Gallagher, told the court that the book of evidence in the matter was at an advanced stage.

He requested the case be put back so Mr Dowd could appear by video-link on May 29th so the matter could be put back to Letterkenny Circuit Court on June 14th next. Mr Dowd is currently in custody.

A number of relatives of the two dead women were in court for the brief hearing.