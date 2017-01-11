Man (82) ordered to stay away from former ‘paramour’

An 82-year-old man has been told he must keep away from his former “paramour”, a 73-year-old woman he is accused of harassing by email, phone, postcard, letter and by following her in shops.

Bill Murphy, of Bruach na hAhainn, Abbeydorney, Co Kerry, appeared before Tralee District Court on Wednesday on charges of harassing the woman on dates between July 31st, 2016, and August 9th, 2016.

At the hearing, Garda Claire Dennehy, of Tralee Garda station, outlined details of the arrest, charge and caution of Mr Murphy.

She said Mr Murphy had made no reply when charged.

Ms Dennehy said the evidence in the case included text messages, emails, postcards, letters and phone calls.

There had been about 40 or 50 postcards and letters, and probably about 50 incidents in all, she estimated.

Solicitor Pat Mann said his client “absolutely denied” the charges.

“These people were paramours,” said Mr Mann.

Bail conditions

Bail conditions had included that Mr Murphy not be in the same area as the woman, and “if their paths crossed”, he was to leave the area immediately.

Mr Mann applied to amend a bail condition that Mr Murphy was to avoid the Manor West Hotel.

The bail condition was amended to not being at the hotel “except between 3pm and 5pm”, in order to allow Mr Murphy attend its swimming pool and leisure centre.

He is also not to go to the Lidl supermarket on the Castlemaine Road.

Judge James O’Connor agreed to adjourn the matter to early May.