Man (49) remanded in custody over firearm charges

A 49-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with possessing a semi-automatic pistol with a silencer and bullets at his west Dublin home.

Armed gardaí recovered a firearm along with almost three dozen rounds of ammunition at the man’s house in Clondalkin after responding to a 999 call on Saturday afternoon.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ronanstown Garda station, where he was held under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

John Fitzsimons, with an address at Old Tower Crescent, Clondalkin, was charged with three offences under the Firearms Act for having a Makarov semi-automatic pistol along with 35 rounds of ammunition and a silencer at his home.

He was brought in custody from the Garda station to appear before Judge John Coughlan at Dublin District Court on Monday.

‘No reply’

Det Sgt Martin Geraghty of the Special Detective Unit told the judge that Mr Fitzsimons made “no reply” when charged with the offences.

Defence solicitor Michael French said an application for bail was not being made.

Det Sgt Geraghty then applied for a remand in custody.

Mr French asked the court to note that his client has been in Garda custody since Saturday afternoon and that the man required immediate medical attention.

Mr Fitzsimons remained silent throughout the hearing.

The judge remanded the defendant, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on November 3rd.

The judge also granted Mr Fitzsimons free legal aid and acceded to Mr French’s request to make a direction for the defendant to get medical attention while in prison custody.