Man (28) charged with murder of Samantha Walsh in Waterford

A 28-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a mother-of-four in a flat in Waterford city last week.

Danny Whelan, of No Fixed Abode, was charged with the murder of Samantha Walsh (31) at Thomas Court, Thomas Street in Waterford on Friday.

Mr Whelan was brought before Waterford District Court on Tuesday where Det Garda Paddy Kelly gave evidence of arrest charge and caution in respect of the accused.

Det Garda Kelly said Mr Whelan made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution but Mr Whelan’s solicitor, Colm Morrissey, said his client disputed this.

Mr Morrissey said that Mr Whelan maintained that he had replied “not guilty” when the charge was put to him but Det Garda Kelly disagreed and said he had made no reply.

Insp Tony Lonergan said gardaí were seeking a remand in custody and Judge Kevin Staunton remanded Mr Whelan in custody to appear at Waterford District Court on May 8th.

He also granted Mr Whelan free legal aid after being informed by Mr Morrissey that his client was on social welfare and he assigned Mr Morrissey to represent him on free legal aid.

Mr Morrissey also asked to have Mr Whelan receive all necessary medical treatment while on remand as he was arrested after being discharged from hospital after an attempt at self- harm.

Judge Staunton noted the application and ordered that Mr Whelan, a native of Thurles in Co Tipperary, receive all appropriate medical or psychiatric care while on remand.

Meanwhile, Ms Walsh from Central Avenue in Lisduggan is being buried today at Kilbarry Cemetery in Waterford following a requiem mass at St Paul’s Church in Lisduggan.