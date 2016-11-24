Man (28) charged with murder of musician Matt Kivlehan

A 28-year-old man and his 26-year-old sister have been charged in relation to the murder in Sligo of musician Martin “Matt” Kivlehan.

Keith Brady of Cartron Estate, Sligo, was charged on Thursday with the murder of Mr Kivlehan (59) who was stabbed to death on August 3rd, 2015, in his apartment in Holborn Street, Sligo.

His sister Janice Brady, also of Cartron Estate, Sligo, had been charged on Wednesday with impeding his prosecution for murder.

Mr Brady appeared before Judge Kevin Kilrane at Sligo District Court.

Det Inspector Tom Colsh said he charged Brady with murder and he replied: “I just want to say I’m very sorry for what happened. I never meant anything to happen. To this day I still don’t know what went wrong.”

Defence lawyer Keith O’Grady told the court that Mr Brady was already serving a sentence for other offences and there would be no application for bail.

He had a long and serious history of drug misuse and had contacted an addiction counsellor only while in custody.

The judge granted legal aid and instructed that addiction and psychiatric assistance be made available to Mr Brady. He remanded him in custody to Harristown District Court on Friday.

Mr Kivlehan, who was also a skilled carpenter and cabinet-maker, was described as “gentle, kind and witty” at his funeral.

Mourners were told he made his first guitar at the age of 11. A tribute was paid to him at the Fleadh Cheoil in Sligo by local musicians.